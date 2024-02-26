Mather Group LLC. Buys 7,173 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.26. 31,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,998. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $116.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

