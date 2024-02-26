Mather Group LLC. Decreases Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,147 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $11,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFNM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 280.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 42,972 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFNM remained flat at $48.23 during midday trading on Monday. 4,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,042. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.51. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $48.64.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

