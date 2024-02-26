Mather Group LLC. Has $14.88 Million Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,214 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.63% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $14,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 408.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 112.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

ANGL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.76. The company had a trading volume of 63,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,381. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $29.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1448 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

