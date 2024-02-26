Mather Group LLC. Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,627 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

ESGD traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $77.47. 28,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,065. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.12.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.