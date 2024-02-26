Mather Group LLC. Purchases 50,202 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,202 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.12% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $37,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.85. The company had a trading volume of 376,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,522. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.58.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

