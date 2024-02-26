Mather Group LLC. Raises Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,130,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,958 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 20.17% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $134,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,615,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2,233.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,288,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after buying an additional 1,233,638 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 98.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,378,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,463,000 after acquiring an additional 685,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $14,192,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 56.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,096,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,049,000 after acquiring an additional 395,510 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DFIS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.04. The company had a trading volume of 155,000 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

