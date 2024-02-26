Mather Group LLC. Reduces Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,869 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.12% of A. O. Smith worth $12,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,915,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,038,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,958,000 after buying an additional 133,339 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 331,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,899,000 after buying an additional 91,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AOS. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $82.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

