MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) is Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Stonepine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,761,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,276 shares during the period. MaxCyte makes up approximately 3.9% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned 3.63% of MaxCyte worth $11,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MaxCyte by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of MaxCyte by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxCyte by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MaxCyte by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 470,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxCyte by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MXCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

MaxCyte Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:MXCT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.49. 208,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,478. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10. MaxCyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $5.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,550 shares of company stock worth $176,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

