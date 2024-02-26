McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,987 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $33,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,642 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 340,282 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,283,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in McDonald’s by 7.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 18,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,139,000 after acquiring an additional 370,699 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

MCD traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $297.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,594,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,518. The company has a market capitalization of $214.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.13.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

