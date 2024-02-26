Mckinley Capital Management LLC Has $11.28 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,493 shares during the period. Ares Capital makes up 1.6% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ares Capital worth $11,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181,426 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 411.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.0 %

ARCC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.12. 768,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,740,531. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 71.91%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

