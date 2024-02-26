Mckinley Capital Management LLC Has $16.73 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.3% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,980,728.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $3.68 on Monday, hitting $141.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,158,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,707,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.52 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

