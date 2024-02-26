Mckinley Capital Management LLC Has $3.67 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 321.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.58.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $365.70. 268,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,283. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $386.75 and a 200-day moving average of $386.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

