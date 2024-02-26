Mckinley Capital Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,800,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,092,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,458,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,644,000 after acquiring an additional 549,485 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.12. 550,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,739,956. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.07.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. Citigroup raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

