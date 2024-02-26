Mckinley Capital Management LLC Has $6.50 Million Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 0.9% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.03. 144,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,069. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $46.27.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

