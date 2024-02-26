Mckinley Capital Management LLC Has $7.22 Million Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the period. Main Street Capital comprises approximately 1.0% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Main Street Capital worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $821,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 12.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 805,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,709,000 after acquiring an additional 88,802 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.74. The stock had a trading volume of 112,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,053. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $46.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Several research firms have commented on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MAIN

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.