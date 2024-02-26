Mckinley Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,374 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $45,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 47,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,294. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.30.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

