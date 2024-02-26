Mckinley Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Novartis by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.11. The company had a trading volume of 198,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,717. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $108.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.12. The stock has a market cap of $220.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

