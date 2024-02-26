Mckinley Capital Management LLC Sells 15,477 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,477 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.40. 2,027,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,913,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.65. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.91%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

