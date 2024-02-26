Mckinley Capital Management LLC Sells 1,677 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,888 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 21.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNG. Mizuho increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $157.94. The company had a trading volume of 244,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,127. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.69. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.