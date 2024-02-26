Mckinley Capital Management LLC Sells 1,870 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.2% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Visa by 50.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,802,668,000 after buying an additional 5,391,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 1,634.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,938,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $935,202,000 after buying an additional 3,711,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,461 shares of company stock worth $21,417,817 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $284.68. 696,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,350,849. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $285.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.25. The firm has a market cap of $522.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.