Mckinley Capital Management LLC Sells 23,763 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 426,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,763 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,884,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,551,000 after buying an additional 360,385 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,349,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after buying an additional 195,707 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 164,471 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 1,166.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 159,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 146,815 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 141,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ PSEC traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.68. 574,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.89. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $7.56.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Prospect Capital

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -359.98%.

In other news, COO M Grier Eliasek acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,606,130 shares in the company, valued at $9,058,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.