Mckinley Capital Management LLC Sells 2,896 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 144.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $5.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $654.67. 206,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,349. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $629.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $566.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $384.05 and a fifty-two week high of $668.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.29.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

