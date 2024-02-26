Mckinley Capital Management LLC Sells 9,578 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,578 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Barings BDC worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Barings BDC by 163.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Barings BDC by 22.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 54,268 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 7.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Barings BDC by 33.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Barings BDC Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.66. 160,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,644. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $75.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.39%.

About Barings BDC

(Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.