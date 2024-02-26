Mckinley Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth $9,372,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 18.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 166.7% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of STLD traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.42. The stock had a trading volume of 102,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.10 and its 200 day moving average is $111.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

