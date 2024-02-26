ME Group International (LON:MEGP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ME Group International (LON:MEGP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 200 ($2.52) price objective on the stock.
Shares of ME Group International stock opened at GBX 153 ($1.93) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £575.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,390.91 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 128.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 140.91. ME Group International has a 1-year low of GBX 116.51 ($1.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 171.06 ($2.15).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.42 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from ME Group International’s previous dividend of $2.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. ME Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,454.55%.
ME Group International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia Pacific. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.
