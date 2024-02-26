Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

MPW has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.62.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 94.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.