Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $323.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $324.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.18.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,071 shares of company stock worth $2,982,293 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

