Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $1,973,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 75.9% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 24,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 277.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 107,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,754,000 after purchasing an additional 79,034 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 165.5% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 25,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,141,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,906 shares of company stock valued at $20,723,970 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,056.67 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $795.74 and a 52-week high of $1,074.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $997.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $962.60. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

