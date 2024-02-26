Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CSX by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CSX by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CSX by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $38.55 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

