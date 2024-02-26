Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

RTX Stock Up 0.5 %

RTX stock opened at $90.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day moving average of $82.32. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

