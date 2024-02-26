Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,636 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 599.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after buying an additional 1,827,485 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $221,773,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after purchasing an additional 868,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $201.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.09. The stock has a market cap of $122.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.48, a PEG ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Bank of America lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

