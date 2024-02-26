Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 153.5% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $77.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.16. The firm has a market cap of $97.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

