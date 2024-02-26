Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,180 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $125.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.15 and its 200 day moving average is $112.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The company has a market capitalization of $89.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

