Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,222 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,786 shares of company stock valued at $748,470 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock opened at $197.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.11 and its 200-day moving average is $183.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.