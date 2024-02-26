Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,433 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 312,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 659,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $314,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 92.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 327.3% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,199,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $203.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $100.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.86 and a 12 month high of $204.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.12 and its 200 day moving average is $194.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

