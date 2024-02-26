Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,435 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.31.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EMR opened at $106.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $107.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.