Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 468 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 106,777.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at $341,922,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of AON by 41.8% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,363,000 after acquiring an additional 751,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after acquiring an additional 620,067 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 200.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 831,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,171,000 after acquiring an additional 555,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $316.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $280.89 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.79.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total value of $12,582,979.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,991,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total value of $12,582,979.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,991,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,532 shares of company stock worth $19,237,425 over the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

