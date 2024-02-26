Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,555 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,599 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

