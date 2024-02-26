Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 622 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $229.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.14.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

