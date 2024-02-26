Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 790 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.91, for a total value of $652,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at $21,914,314.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,446 shares of company stock valued at $38,792,843. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $305.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.55. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.30 and a 1-year high of $315.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

