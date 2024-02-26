MELD (MELD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $58.10 Million

MELD (MELD) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 26th. One MELD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MELD has a total market capitalization of $58.10 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MELD has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,744,130,660 tokens. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01488644 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $843,270.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

