Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Mesa Laboratories has a payout ratio of 6.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $6.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $104.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.55 million, a P/E ratio of 616.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.68. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $82.86 and a fifty-two week high of $187.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded Mesa Laboratories from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mesa Laboratories

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,500 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $168,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 558 shares in the company, valued at $62,696.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

See Also

