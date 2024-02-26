Meteora Capital LLC Buys New Position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 82,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,938,000 after buying an additional 992,116 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,781,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after buying an additional 697,851 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 936,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after buying an additional 136,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after buying an additional 220,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 802,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after buying an additional 123,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ECAT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.07. 15,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,656. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 488,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,944,331.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,038,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,838,396.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 105,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 488,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,944,331.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,038,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,838,396.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,467,590 shares of company stock worth $56,524,604 over the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

