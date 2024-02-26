Meteora Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT)

Meteora Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 746,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,349 shares during the quarter. Pyrophyte Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.4% of Meteora Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Meteora Capital LLC owned approximately 5.33% of Pyrophyte Acquisition worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition by 40.0% during the third quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,842 shares in the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition by 19.0% during the first quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 416,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 66,613 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition by 68.6% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 436,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 177,538 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition by 2.1% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,034,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 20,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,226,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyrophyte Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,147. Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $11.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96.

About Pyrophyte Acquisition

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the energy transition industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

