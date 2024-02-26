Meteora Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA)

Meteora Capital LLC trimmed its position in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,093 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC owned approximately 2.81% of DHC Acquisition worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DHC Acquisition by 42.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 570,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 170,668 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,362,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHC Acquisition by 836.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 223,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 200,001 shares during the period. 37.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHC Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCA remained flat at $10.74 on Monday. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,060. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62.

DHC Acquisition Company Profile

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on technology and technology-enabled business in the automotive, consumer, aerospace/defense, enterprise software, or E-commerce sectors.

