Meteora Capital LLC Grows Position in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC)

Meteora Capital LLC lifted its stake in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,793 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC owned 2.65% of Edoc Acquisition worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edoc Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Edoc Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edoc Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,864,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edoc Acquisition Trading Up 18.4 %

Edoc Acquisition stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,488. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47. Edoc Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $11.96.

Edoc Acquisition Profile

Edoc Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the healthcare and healthcare provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific.

