Meteora Capital LLC Grows Stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA)

Meteora Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,248 shares during the period. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. comprises about 1.2% of Meteora Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Meteora Capital LLC owned 3.49% of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCAA. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 437.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after buying an additional 655,285 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the third quarter valued at $5,442,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter valued at $4,423,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 99.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 362,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 46.1% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCAA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,544. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $11.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22.

About Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

