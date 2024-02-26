Meteora Capital LLC Has $2 Million Position in Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD)

Meteora Capital LLC raised its position in Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Free Report) by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,081 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Redwoods Acquisition worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Redwoods Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,567,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Redwoods Acquisition by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Redwoods Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Get Redwoods Acquisition alerts:

Redwoods Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RWOD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.87. 2,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,591. Redwoods Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71.

Redwoods Acquisition Profile

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redwoods Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwoods Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.