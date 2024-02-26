Meteora Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN)

Meteora Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Free Report) by 2,408.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,072 shares during the quarter. Meteora Capital LLC owned about 1.59% of Blue Ocean Acquisition worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $593,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 576.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 297,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 253,475 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,938,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 48,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOCN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.89. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,781. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

