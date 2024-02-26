Meteora Capital LLC Invests $1.04 Million in SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SEPA)

Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SEPA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 97,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SEP Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Get SEP Acquisition alerts:

SEP Acquisition Stock Down 18.8 %

Shares of SEP Acquisition stock traded down $2.32 on Monday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360. SEP Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $13.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57.

SEP Acquisition Company Profile

SEP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to SEP Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SEPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEP Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEP Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.